Holyrood to be first legislature to host BBC’s Question Time

The BBC’s flagship Question Time programme is to be broadcast from Holyrood next month, making it the first UK legislature to host the long-running show.

The programme will come from the Scottish Parliament’s debating chamber on October 11.

The event is part of this year’s Festival of Politics at the Edinburgh parliament, which also includes appearances from the veteran Tory politician Lord Michael Heseltine and Labour’s Dame Margaret Hodge MP.

Other events include interviews with the renowned author and academic Professor Mary Beard, history professor Sir Tom Devine and author Darren McGarvey who recently won the Orwell book prize for Poverty Safari.