Inquest into Claire Roberts hyponatraemia death to proceed

An inquest is to proceed into the death of Claire Roberts, a lawyer told a coroner’s court in Northern Ireland.

The nine-year-old, from Rochester Road in Belfast, died in the Royal Victoria Hospital in 1996 from hyponatraemia – which is caused by lack of sodium in the bloodstream.

She was at the centre of a public inquiry into the deaths of several children in hospitals.

The inquiry concluded that the tragedies were avoidable.

A lawyer told a preliminary hearing of the inquest in Belfast: “The police investigation is likely to take a very lengthy period of time because it is going to be an investigation looking at all aspects of Mr Justice O’Hara’s report.”