Labour leadership backs down in row over anti-Semitism definition

Labour’s leadership has backed down in the row over the definition of anti-Semitism by adopting all of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s examples of prejudice against Jews.

Rival groups engaged in noisy protests outside Labour’s HQ as the party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) met to discuss how to defuse the row that has simmered for months.

Critics had claimed that the wording of the IHRA examples could prevent criticism of the Israeli government’s actions against Palestinians but the leadership faced intense pressure to accept them in full.

A Labour spokesman said: “The NEC has today adopted all of the IHRA examples of anti-Semitism, in addition to the IHRA definition which Labour adopted in 2016, alongside a statement which ensures this will not in any way undermine freedom of expression on Israel or the rights of Palestinians.

“The NEC welcomed Jeremy Corbyn’s statement to the meeting about action against anti-Semitism, solidarity with the Jewish community and protection of Palestinian rights, as an important contribution to the consultation on Labour’s Code of Conduct.”