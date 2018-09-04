Labour MPs to discuss party’s new approach to anti-Semitism amid fresh backlash

Labour MPs will hold talks on anti-Semitism later as Jeremy Corbyn faced a fresh backlash over his handling of the row engulfing the party. The party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) adopted all of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) examples of prejudice against Jews. But Jewish groups hit out after the move was accompanied by a statement that said the party will ensure the changes do “not in any way undermine freedom of expression” on Israel or the rights of Palestinians.

Mr Corbyn was attacked for calling for the NEC to accept a clarification that said it should not be considered anti-Semitic to describe Israel as racist. Campaigners said the party “appears determined to provide a safe space for anti-Semites” and insisted adding caveats to the IHRA examples would give racists in the party a “get-out-of-jail card”.

Mr Corbyn wanted a statement endorsed by the committee that said it should not be regarded as anti-Semitic to “describe Israel, its policies or the circumstances around its foundation as racist because of their discriminatory impact”. Labour MP John Mann, chairman of the all-party parliamentary group against anti-Semitism, said there would have been “turmoil” if the proposal had been accepted. He told The Times: “What was he thinking of, after all we have gone through, to try and create another almighty row?” Labour Friends of Israel (LFI) said it showed that Mr Corbyn was “part of the problem, not the solution”.

Director Jennifer Gerber said: “It is appalling that the Labour Party has once again ignored the Jewish community: that it should adopt the full IHRA definition without additions, omissions or caveats.” She added: “A ‘freedom of expression on Israel’ clause is unnecessary and totally undermines the other examples the party has supposedly just adopted.”

Labour Against Anti-Semitism said the move “appears to be about protecting the freedom of racists to present vile views”. A spokesman said: “There can be no caveats, no conditions and no compromises with racism. “We are disappointed by the decision of Labour’s governing body, the NEC, to diminish the IHRA working definition of anti-Semitism via the attachment of a ‘clarification’ that risks giving racists in the party a get-out-of-jail card. “The NEC has been told repeatedly that it needs to adopt the IHRA in full, without caveats or conditions, if it wants the Labour Party to begin the process of dealing with its anti-Semitism crisis.” Jewish Leadership Council chief executive Simon Johnson said: “It has now become absolutely clear that the leader of the party attempted shamefully to undermine the entire IHRA definition. “The ‘free speech caveat’ drives a coach and horses through the IHRA definition. It will do nothing to stop anti-Semitism in the party.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews tweeted that Mr Corbyn’s statement was “of great concern & would undermine the spirit of the attempt to tackle antisemitism”. “There need to be answers to the many questions it raises,” the group said. MPs and peers will discuss the NEC’s decision when they gather later for the first Parliamentary Labour Party meeting since the summer recess. Dame Margaret Hodge, who has clashed with Mr Corbyn about his handling of anti-Semitism, said: “Two steps forward and one step back. “Why dilute the welcome adoption IN FULL of the #IHRA definition of #Antisemitism with an unnecessary qualification?” Shadow Cabinet minister and NEC member Rebecca Long-Bailey insisted the party was not trying to “water them down” when it agreed a statement alongside the examples. “We made that clarification today at the meeting to state quite clearly that the intention of IHRA isn’t to limit discourse on the political situation between Israel and Palestine,” she said.

