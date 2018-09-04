Lord Steel’s son ‘devastated’ after death of woman who fell ill at party

The son of former Liberal leader Lord Steel has said he is “devastated” by the death of a woman who fell unwell at a party in his home.

Claire MacCabe, 44, died in hospital after taking ill at a property in the village of Stow in the Scottish Borders on Saturday.

Police Scotland said the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

The Daily Record reported Ms MacCabe fell ill during a 52nd birthday party for friend Graeme Steel, son of the former politician David Steel.

In a statement, Graeme Steel said: “The tragic death of Claire MacCabe has left me, my family and friends devastated.

“Matt has lost his wife and their child has lost their mother; words cannot express how we all feel by this loss.

“However, the MacCabe family (and their friends) deserve to be left alone in peace to deal with this awful situation and we would appreciate if all sections of the media would respect their wishes.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in the Scottish Borders are investigating after a 44-year-old woman took unwell at an address in Stow during the evening of Saturday 1st September, before passing away at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh later that night.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and inquiries are continuing.”

Lord Steel, was Liberal leader for 12 years and spent 32 years as an MP before serving as the first presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament.