- ITV Report
-
Lucy McHugh’s mother urges Facebook to release murder suspect’s password
The mother of schoolgirl Lucy McHugh has urged Facebook to give police access to an account belonging to the man suspected of murdering the 13-year-old.
Stacey White said detectives could uncover information vital to their investigation if they are allowed to read messages sent and received by Stephen Nicholson before the teenager’s death.
The care worker, 24, was jailed for 14 months on Friday over twice refusing to hand over the password to his account while being questioned on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child.
According to prosecutors Nicholson, a father-of-one, had been in contact with her as recently as the morning of her disappearance and he was staying at Lucy’s family home in Southampton until several days before she was found stabbed to death in woodland on July 26.
Nicholson pleaded guilty to a charge under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (Ripa) before his sentencing at Southampton Crown Court.
The court heard that he refused to hand over his details to protect himself and his family as there was information relating to cannabis on the account.
However, Ms White has said unlocking the account would “certainly give police an idea of what was being said between Lucy and Stephen”.
She told the Daily Mail: “In situations like this, Facebook really should just release the information that is needed and I think that is the opinion that everybody has,”
“They should give over the account details. Lucy needs justice. It’s so easy for them to do.”
Prosecutors said police were facing a “lengthy procedure” in order to obtain access and may have to take legal action in the US with the delay branded “deeply disturbing” by the head of the Commons Home Affairs Committee.
Yvette Cooper, chairman of the Home Affairs Select Committee, called on the Government and Facebook to create a faster procedure for such cases.
She told the Mail:“This was an appalling murder, and Lucy McHugh’s family need justice."
The Commissioner of the Met Police Cressida Dick told LBC that in some cases it has been "impossible" to get evidence through the current procedure.
She said: "It's not the first time that a police force in the UK or overseas has approached a social media company looking for evidence and had to go through a very protracted procedure or has found that it actually impossible to do so."
Ms Dick did not comment on the case specifically and suggested that social media giants were getting better at working with the police: "For there to be such long delays and cumbersome international processes for getting crucial information in such a serious case is deeply disturbing.
"I absolutely think in certain instances - and it sounds like this is one - law enforcement in the UK ought to be able to have vital evidence which might bring someone to justice."
Facebook told the paper it was “co-operating with Hampshire Police” following "well-established legal mechanisms".
Nicholson remains on bail for his arrest on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child.
A charging decision is anticipated on October 27.