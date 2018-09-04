Macron shuffles cabinet after two ministers quit

French President Emmanuel Macron picked a political ally and a former swimming world champion to plug two holes in his government left by the unexpected resignations of the environment and sports ministers. The presidential Elysee Palace announced the mini-reshuffle in a brief statement.

Francois de Rugy, president of the National Assembly, parliament’s lower house, takes over at the ecology ministry. He replaces Nicolas Hulot, a high-profile and popular green campaigner who quit last week, lamenting that not enough was being done against environmental destruction.

The new sports minister, Roxana Maracineanu, was a backstroke world champion in 1998 and an Olympic silver medallist in 2000.

She replaces Laura Flessel, a double Olympic gold medallist in fencing, who cited “personal reasons” for her unexpected resignation on Tuesday. French online investigative site Mediapart and weekly newspaper Le Canard Enchaine reported that Ms Flessel is in trouble with tax authorities for alleged issues regarding the company handling her image rights as a former athlete. Her office said her resignation was not related to tax issues, according to Mediapart.

