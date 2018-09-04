More adults believe climate change is immediate problem – statistics

More and more people in Scotland believe climate change is an urgent problem, according to statistics.

Six in 10 adults (61%) in 2017 said they view it as an immediate issue, an increase of 6% in one year and up by a third since 2013.

Young people appear to be particularly concerned about global warming, while worry is lowest among those in the 75-plus age group.

The proportion of 16-24 year olds who view climate change as an immediate problem increased by more than half between 2013 and 2017, from 38% to 58%, the largest increase of any age group.

The figures are contained in the annual 2017 Scottish Household Survey published by Scotland’s Chief Statistician, which contains a wide-ranging look at people’s changing attitudes and circumstances in Scotland.

In the survey, respondents were asked questions about their attitudes towards climate change.

Some 61% last year agreed it is an “immediate and urgent” problem, up from 55% in 2016.

Some 18% said it is more of a problem for the future, 5% said it is not really a problem and 8% said they are not convinced that climate change is happening.

Just 7% said they think climate change will only affect other countries.