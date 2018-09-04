Motorist caught filling in paperwork while driving

While many workers may use their car as a mobile office, this motorist took things a step further, by using his steering wheel as a desk on the M5 in Devon.

The motorist, who has not been identified, was caught by Devon and Cornwall’s dedicated No Excuse road safety team on Tuesday morning.

The team tweeted: “Every job has paperwork, but that doesn’t mean you should be filling it out on your steering wheel whilst driving along the M5.

“Driver reported for the offence with a fine and points in the post to them.”

Distraction driving, including using a mobile phone whilst driving, can carry a hefty fine and points on your licence.