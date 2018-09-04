- ITV Report
-
Half a dozen vehicles fall as motorway overpass collapses in, Kolkata India
A highway overpass has collapsed in the crowded Indian city of Kolkata, and an official says seven or eight people have been taken to a hospital.
However, police said there was no immediate word on any deaths.
A police official said the collapse occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Majerhat neighbourhood.
TV reports from the scene showed a broken section that appeared to be roughly 100ft long.
About half a dozen vehicles had fallen with the section of concrete.
Police and firefighters used cutting tools to try to free people from the wreckage.
Seven or eight people were taken to a local hospital after the collapse, West Bengal state urban development ministry official Firhad Hakim told reporters.