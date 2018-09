Half a dozen vehicles fall as motorway overpass collapses in, Kolkata India

A highway overpass has collapsed in the crowded Indian city of Kolkata, and an official says seven or eight people have been taken to a hospital.

However, police said there was no immediate word on any deaths.

A police official said the collapse occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Majerhat neighbourhood.

TV reports from the scene showed a broken section that appeared to be roughly 100ft long.

About half a dozen vehicles had fallen with the section of concrete.

Police and firefighters used cutting tools to try to free people from the wreckage.

Seven or eight people were taken to a local hospital after the collapse, West Bengal state urban development ministry official Firhad Hakim told reporters.