Mystery book sculptor strikes again

Scotland’s mystery book sculptor has struck again, this time gifting one of her paper artworks to an Edinburgh music school.

The anonymous artist sent her latest work to St Mary’s Music School on the first day of the new term.

Made from old book pages, it depicts a cellist surrounded by flying musical notes.

The first of a series of mystery sculptures – in this case a paper tree – was found by staff in the Scottish Poetry Library in March 2011.

Since then they have been left in libraries, bookshops and museums in the Scottish capital, in support of the arts.