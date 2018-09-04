New Deputy Chief Constable sworn in at Police Scotland

A senior officer previously in charge of policing parades and marches and counter terrorism in Northern Ireland has joined Police Scotland’s executive team.

Will Kerr was sworn in as Deputy Chief Constable at the force’s headquarters at Tulliallan Castle, Fife, on Tuesday and will be in charge of local policing provision in Scotland.

Police Scotland said he has 28 years experience as an officer and has moved from a secondment to the National Crime Agency (NCA), where he was director of vulnerabilities with responsibility for leading and coordinating the law enforcement response to child sexual exploitation and abuse, modern slavery and human trafficking and organised immigration crime.

Before the NCA, DCC Kerr served with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) up to and including the rank of Assistant Chief Constable.

His role as ACC for Urban (Belfast) Region, involved overseeing the policing of all major events, including parades and marches, and his last role was as head of crime operations, encompassing serious crime and counter terrorism.