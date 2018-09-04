New HIV diagnoses at lowest level since 2000

New HIV diagnoses in the UK have fallen to their lowest level since 2000, figures show. There was a 17% drop in the number of new diagnoses last year, declining from 5,280 in 2016 to 4,363 in 2017, Public Health England (PHE) said. Numbers have reduced by more than a quarter (28%) since 2015 and are at their lowest since 2000, when there were 3,989.

The number of new diagnoses among gay and bisexual men dropped by 31% between 2015 and 2017, from 3,390 to 2,330, the figures show. Professor Noel Gill, head of the STI and HIV department at PHE, said UK prevention measures are having a “significant impact”. Uptake of HIV testing among men most at risk is high, PHE said, and uptake of anti-retroviral therapy (ART) has also increased. The drugs keep the level of HIV in the body low and prevent it being passed on. Ian Green, chief executive of Terrence Higgins Trust, said: “HIV treatment has undoubtedly played a role in this decline. “Now, when someone is diagnosed, they are encouraged to immediately start treatment. “This enables them to more quickly achieve an undetectable viral load, which means HIV can’t be passed on.”

