Playful Ruby, seven, tugs on Harry’s tie

The Duke of Sussex was left dangling by the end of his tie when he met an inquisitive youngster during an awards ceremony recognising children with severe illnesses.

Harry’s tie was playfully pulled by Ruby Joslin-Smith when he and the Duchess of Sussex came over to say hello during the WellChild awards ceremony staged at a central London hotel.

The event honoured youngsters with severe illnesses and conditions who strive to live a full life despite the health problems they face.

At the end of the event, Harry and Meghan met the children’s choir from Riverside School, for pupils with special needs, based in St Mary Cray, Orpington, which won an award.