Police hunt serial phone snatcher

Police are hunting for a mobile phone snatcher who targeted four boys in less than 30 minutes.

The man struck in Glasgow’s southside on Monday, threatening the youths before taking their phones.

The first incident happened at around 3.30pm on James Gray Street when an 11 and 15-year-old were approached.

Around 20 minutes later the thief, described as Asian in appearance and with a local accent, took the phone of a 12-year-old boy on Langside Avenue near Tantallon Road.

The third incident happened at 3.55pm on Langside Avenue near The Ivory Hotel where a 14-year-old had his mobile taken.