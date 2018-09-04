Police officer to face gross misconduct hearing following Taser incident

A police officer will face a gross misconduct hearing on Tuesday following an incident in which a race relations adviser was Tasered. Police constable Claire Boddie mistook Judah Adunbi for a wanted suspect in the Easton area of Bristol in January last year. Mr Adunbi refused to confirm his identity and Pc Boddie discharged her Taser, with one of the barbs striking the community elder in the face.

Judah Adunbi Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

A misconduct notice alleges that Mr Adunbi was moving away from Pc Boddie’s colleague and his arms were by his sides immediately before the Taser was fired. It states that Pc Boddie had the “opportunity to warn” Mr Adunbi that she had drawn her Taser and was preparing to use it – but did not do so. The notice claims that Pc Boddie “fired her Taser in such a way that one of the barbs struck” Mr Adunbi in the face. “PC Boddie’s alleged actions constituted a breach of the standards of professional behaviour for the use of force,” it alleges.

A stock image of a Taser Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA