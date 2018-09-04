Primark staff at fire-hit Belfast store to be paid until end of next week

Primark bosses have confirmed that staff at its Belfast store will be paid until the end of next week following a severe fire that destroyed the famous building.

Flames and thick black smoke engulfed the five-storey historic Bank Buildings in the city centre last week.

More than 100 firefighters battled the major blaze for more than three days as it ripped through the building on Castle Street.

A spokeswoman from Primark said on Tuesday its management team in Belfast was continuing to work closely with colleagues to ensure they were being supported.

“We can confirm that the team were paid this week and will be paid again next week,” the spokeswoman said.

Primark customers and staff were evacuated from the building last week after smoke could be seen billowing from the roof.