Primary school engulfed by overnight blaze

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said around 80 firefighters and 12 fire engines had been called to Roding Primary School in Dagenham at 4.50am on Tuesday.

A primary school in east London has been engulfed by an inferno overnight.

Around half of the single-storey structure was said to be ablaze.

It is unclear what started the fire, but crews from Dagenham, Barking, Ilford and surrounding stations were scrambled to battle it, LFB said.