Reconviction rate falls to a 19-year low

Scotland’s reconviction rate has fallen to a 19-year low, official figures show.

The percentage of offenders who were convicted of another crime within 12 months dropped from 28.3% to 27% between 2014/15 and 2015/16.

The average number of reconvictions per offender also decreased over the same period, from 0.50 to 0.47.

Both measures were down across all age groups, but men were more likely to be reconvicted than women.

Offenders who committed crimes of dishonesty had the highest average number of reconvictions, while those convicted of a sexual crime had the lowest.

Those released from a short prison sentence were reconvicted almost twice as often within 12 months than those given community payback orders.