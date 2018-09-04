Sex assault case against Kevin Spacey dropped by Los Angeles prosecutors

Prosecutors in Los Angeles have dropped a sexual assault case against actor Kevin Spacey because too much time has passed since the alleged incident took place.

A man alleged Spacey had assaulted him in West Hollywood in October 1992.

However, prosecutors could not take the case forward because any alleged sex crime involving an adult that occurred in that year would fall outside of California's statute of limitations, the Los Angeles County District Attorney said.

Prosecutors are reviewing a second case involving House of Cards star Spacey that includes allegations he attacked a man in Malibu in October 2016.

The case remains under review, prosecutors said.