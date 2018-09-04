Small aircraft crashes metres from beach

A small plane has crash-landed just metres from the shore at a popular Welsh beach. The aircraft’s male pilot survived the crash but suffered head injuries after he came down into the sea at Whitesands Bay, Pembrokeshire. No other injuries were reported at the Blue Flag standard beach, which is popular with tourists and renowned for surfing.

The RNLI was first on the scene after the plane crash-landed at around 1.15pm on Tuesday afternoon. Lifeguard Luke Evans, 23, said: “I looked over and saw that the plane was only five metres from the water so it was obvious what was happening. We were the first responders and ran down to the scene with our trauma bag. “The plane was sitting in very shallow water and the wheel had come off but the shell was intact. The pilot was badly shaken and had some facial and head injuries, but was still conscious and able to communicate. “We assessed him and then were able to help him up the beach back to the lifeguard unit where we gave him oxygen and waited for the ambulance to arrive.

The small aircraft crashed just metres from the shore at the popular surfing beach Credit: RNLI/John Williams