Storm Gordon strengthens and expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane

Tropical Storm Gordon is continuing to strengthen and is expected to become a hurricane later on Tuesday when it hits the central US Gulf Coast. Gordon formed into a tropical storm near the Florida Keys early on Monday as it lashed the southern part of the state with heavy rains and high winds. The storm was centred 230 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, forecasters said early on Tuesday morning. Maximum sustained winds were recorded at 65mph.

A hurricane warning was put into effect for the area stretching from the mouth of the Pearl River in Mississippi to the Alabama-Florida border. As much as eight inches of rain could fall in some parts of the Gulf states through to late Thursday. The Miami-based National Hurricane Centre said the storm is also expected to bring “life-threatening” storm surge to portions of the central Gulf Coast. A storm surge warning has been issued for the area stretching from Shell Beach, Louisiana, to Dauphin Island, Alabama. The warning means there is danger of life-threatening inundation. The region could see rising waters of 3-5 feet. “The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the east of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large waves,” the centre said.

