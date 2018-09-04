Teenager admits making hoax bomb threat to thousands of schools

A teenager has been convicted over bogus bomb threats that triggered the evacuation of more than 400 UK schools and an airport security scare.

George Duke-Cohan twice targeted schools in the UK and US with hoax messages – before phoning-in a fake report of a hijacked aircraft while under investigation.

The 19-year-old, of Mutchetts Close, Watford, pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of making hoax bomb threats, during a hearing at Luton Magistrates’ Court, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

He had first created panic in March 2018 when he emailed thousands of schools in the UK warning about an explosive.

More than 400 schools were evacuated as a result, according to the NCA.

Police arrested him days later, but he was able to send another batch of emails to schools in the US and UK while under investigation in April.