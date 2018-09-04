Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

The Scottish Government’s 12 new Bills for 2018/19

Twelve bills form the legislative plans for the coming year (Andrew Milligan/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

Nicola Sturgeon has set out her proposals for the coming year at Holyrood, which she says show her government is “focused on delivering for today and investing for tomorrow”.

A total of 12 new Bills have been announced in the Scottish Government’s legislative programme for 2018/19:

  • Biometric Data Bill

Will establish provision for a statutory code of practice covering acquisition, use, retention and disposal of biometric data such as fingerprints, DNA and facial images.

  • Budget Bill

Sets out the government’s tax and spending plans.

  • Census (Amendment) Bill

Will allow National Records of Scotland to ask voluntary questions on sexual orientation and transgender status/history from the 2021 census onwards.

  • Consumer Protection Bill

Will establish a new statutory consumer body.

  • Disclosure Bill

Will make changes to existing laws to support reforms to the disclosure system. It follows criticism of the system when allegations of child abuse in football emerged.

  • Electoral Franchise Bill

Aimed at protecting EU citizens’ rights to vote in Scottish Parliament and local government elections.

  • Electoral Reform Bill

Will implement a range of electoral reforms.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

  • Family Law Bill

Will make changes to family law, in particular to ensure a child’s best interests are at the centre of contact and residence cases.

  • Female Genital Mutilation Bill

Aimed a strengthening existing laws on FGM. The Bill will seek to introduce protection orders for women and girls at risk, and put guidance for professionals on a statutory footing.

  • Non-Domestic Rates Bill

Will implement the recommendations of the Barclay Review. The Bill will include measures aimed at improving the administration of the system, reform of a number of rates reliefs and measures to tackle avoidance.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

  • Scottish National Investment Bank Bill

Will pave the way for a Scottish National Investment Bank.

  • South of Scotland Enterprise Agency Bill

Will establish the new agency in the South of Scotland.