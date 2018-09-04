Third of millennials admit they would be lost on holiday without their phone

Millennials would be lost on holiday without their phone, according to a survey.

Some 36% of 20 to 29-year-olds admitted to relying on their handsets for directions abroad, while only 7% of over 60s said they needed one on their travels.

The study, which was conducted with 13,000 adults, showed that over a quarter (28%) of millennials would not know how to travel from the airport to their accommodation without their smartphones, compared with only 5% of baby boomers.