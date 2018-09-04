Male suicide at lowest level - but still three times higher than among women

The UK’s male suicide rate is at its lowest level on record but men are still three times more likely to die from suicide than women, official figures show. A total of 5,821 suicides were registered last year down from 5,965 in 2016, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have said. Some 4,382 were male suicides, at a rate of 15.5 deaths per 100,000 men.

The rate is the lowest since when the data was first recorded in 1981 and across the UK, the suicide rate in 2017 was 10.1 deaths per 100,000 people, the ONS said. Samaritans have said the efforts to reduce stigma around men’s mental health may have contributed to the fall. However, they warned that men are still more at risk than women as some 1,439 female suicides were recorded to make around 25% of the total in the UK, compared to 75% who were male.

Ruth Sutherland, Samaritans chief executive, said: “It’s encouraging to see the reduction in male suicide. She added: “Suicide is complex and it’s a problem of inequality. It affects the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people in society, male and female, disproportionately. “So, this is an urgent public health issue, not simply a health or mental health one.”

The highest UK suicide rate was among men aged 45 to 49 years old, at 24.8 deaths per 100,000 last year.

The highest rate in women was among those aged 50 to 54 years old, at 6.8 deaths per 100,000.

Scotland had the highest suicide rate in Great Britain, with 13.9 deaths per 100,000 people, while England had the lowest at 9.2 per 100,000.