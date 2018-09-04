University to pay new vice-chancellor £200,000 less than predecessor

The University of Bath’s new vice-chancellor is to earn more than £200,000 less than his controversial predecessor. Professor Ian White is replacing Professor Dame Glynis Breakwell, who was the highest paid vice-chancellor in the UK when she stepped down last month. Prof White, who works at Cambridge University, will earn an annual salary of £266,000, compared with Dame Glynis’s £468,000.

Dame Glynis stepped down as the University of Bath’s vice-chancellor last month Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Prof White will also be responsible for funding his own domestic accommodation, running a car and his salary will not be reviewed for three years. Students and staff had called for Dame Glynis to step down following accusations of excessive pay, with protests through the city taking place last year. Dame Glynis had been given a £31,489 interest-free loan for a car and had lived in a flat at a university-owned Georgian townhouse in Landsdown Crescent.

Students at the University of Bath protest about vice-chancellor Dame Glynis’s retirement terms Credit: Claire Hayhurst/PA