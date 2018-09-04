Van driver cut free after crash with ambulance

A van driver had to be cut free from his vehicle after a crash with an ambulance.

The incident happened at about 9.35am on Rhives Road near Munlochy in the Highlands on Tuesday.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and an air ambulance were all in attendance.

A SFRS spokesman said cutting equipment was used to free the man from his van.

It is believed he has not suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Responding to a call out, an ambulance was involved in a collision with another vehicle at 09.37am today at Munlochy at the Black Isle.

“There were no injuries to the ambulance crew and the driver of the other vehicle was transported to Raigmore Hospital by road.

“A separate emergency crew had at that point already arrived on scene in Munlochy and we ensured the call was adequately resourced.”