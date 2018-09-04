Watchdog considers whether to suspend councillor after behaviour complaints

A local government watchdog hearing has risen to consider whether Belfast councillor Jolene Bunting should be suspended.

The Local Government Commissioner for Standards in Northern Ireland is investigating 14 complaints about Ms Bunting’s behaviour.

Acting Commissioner Ian Gordon chaired an interim hearing on Tuesday.

It follows an interim report by deputy commissioner Paul McFadden, which recommends that it is in the public interest for Ms Bunting to be suspended for six months.

Counsel for Ms Bunting argued against that, pointing out that none of the complainants were among Ms Bunting’s constituents, and that it was in the public interest to allow her voters to continue to be represented.

Mr Gordon told the hearing on Tuesday that an outcome would be delivered at a later date as he wished to consider what he had heard.

Earlier, counsel for the deputy commissioner outlined areas of the councillors’ code of conduct to which the complaints against Ms Bunting relate.

These include an onus to represent the whole community, to promote good relations and act as a positive example.

The complaints included one against Ms Bunting’s apparent endorsement of comments made by Britain First frontwoman Jayda Fransen about the Muslim faith during the Northern Ireland Against Terrorism rally at Belfast City Hall on August 6 2017.