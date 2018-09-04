What the papers say – September 4

Boris Johnson’s Brexit bust-up with Theresa May, Chris Evans’s Radio 2 departure and crime make headlines on Tuesday. The i says the Prime Minister’s Chequers plans have been “pronounced dead” after they were trashed by both Leave and Remain MPs.

The Daily Express asks if Mr Johnson’s intervention signalled the beginning of a leadership bid.

Meanwhile The Independent reports a study suggests 2.6 million Leave voters now back Remain, which would swing a second referendum in favour of staying in the EU.

Evans’s surprise announcement he is leaving Radio 2 after 13 years at the station is on the Daily Mirror’s front.

The DJ’s return to Virgin Radio also leads The Sun.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid is considering significantly extending police’s stop-and-search powers in order to tackle violent crime, The Times reports.

The Daily Mail runs with the latest in the investigation into schoolgirl Lucy McHugh’s murder.

The election of an activist accused of anti-Semitism to Labour’s governing body is at the top of the Daily Telegraph.

The Guardian leads with a warning by health chiefs that four in five adults have hearts that are more damaged than they should be for their age.

The Metro leads with BBC radio news reader Rachael Bland’s revelation that she only has days to live after being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

The Financial Times leads with Argentina’s efforts to restore confidence in the country’s austerity measures following the collapse in the peso.

And the Daily Star carries Celebrity Big Brother contestant Roxanne Pallet on its front after she apologised for accusing housemate Ryan Thomas of punching her.