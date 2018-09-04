You, Me and the Big C now number one podcast after Rachael Bland’s tragic news

You, Me and the Big C has reached number one in the UK podcast charts after host Rachael Bland was told she had “only days” left to live.

The frank podcast features three friends discussing their struggles with the disease which has left the BBC 5 Live broadcaster and mother-of-one approaching the end.

Since the announcement by the 40-year-old presenter on Monday, her humorous podcast has become number one in the charts.

According to the BBC, which produces the podcast, of the top 20 health podcasts downloaded, 15 are episodes of You, Me and the Big C.