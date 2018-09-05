28 people missing after boat capsizes in India’s north-east

Police said the boat was bringing 40 people to Gauhati, the capital of Assam state, from a village across the river.

Twenty-eight people are missing after a motorised boat capsized in the flooded Brahmputra River in India’s remote north-east.

A spokesman said 12 people have been rescued and a search is ongoing for the 28 others who are missing.

The boat sank after hitting the tower of an under-construction water project.

Heavy monsoon rains have flooded large parts of India. More than 1,000 people have died in seven states since the monsoon season started in June.