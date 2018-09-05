A cloudy start across central and southern England with a few showers

- ITV Report
A rather cloudy start across central and southern parts of England with a few showers in far east.
The showers will clear and sunny spells should develop more widely across England, although cloud is likely to linger across some eastern coastal areas.
There should be plenty of sunshine across Wales, Northern England and eastern Scotland today.
In contrast, cloud and occasionally heavy rain will move into northwestern Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Top temperature 22 Celsius (72F).