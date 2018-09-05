Bike hire firm pulling out of Manchester due to thefts and vandalism

A bicycle hire firm has pulled out of Manchester due to a spate of thefts and vandalism.

Mobike announced it has ended its service in the city after suffering an increase in bicycle losses during the summer.

The Chinese company warned last month it would have to take such a decision unless the situation improved.

It insisted it “can’t keep putting bikes in which disappear” as it revealed 10% of its Manchester fleet was taken out of use in July alone.

The firm expects to have removed all of its remaining bicycles from the city by the end of this week.

Refunds are being processed to users, who are advised to check their bank statements.