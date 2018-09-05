Brexiters tell me how May could survive collapse of Chequers Brexit plan

In all her time as prime minister, there will be no policy as important for Theresa May as her Chequers plan for the UK's future commercial relationship with the EU.

Which is why, as I perhaps needlessly pointed out yesterday, for the country and for May's future in Number 10, it matters that the EU's main Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has said that her central proposals are unacceptable (pour memoire: these are collecting tariffs for the EU in a so-called Facilitated Customs Arrangement and being part of the EU's single market for goods but not services).

His opposition, plus that of at least 80 Tory MPs, means - in the words of one of her ministerial colleagues - that Chequers is deader than the deadest of dead things.

Now normally that would mean she too would be most of the way to the prime-ministerial knackers yard: what leader could survive the rejection of a policy designed to implement the most important decision this country has taken for half a century, and especially when that policy has already led to the estrangement and resignations of two of her three most senior ministers, Johnson and Davis?

But these are the strangest of times, and according to her fiercest critics on her backbenches, the True Brexiters of the European Research Group, convention is wrong on this occasion.

They tell me that the ONLY way she can survive in office is to ditch Chequers and revert to a version of the Canada-plus free trade agreement that Davis was designing till he quit as Brexit secretary in July.

And if that sounds like a threat, that is is because IT IS a threat.