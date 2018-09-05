- ITV Report
Prince Charles joins stars to celebrate the arts but he warns more needs to be done
The Prince of Wales has joined leading figures from movies, music, television and politics to discuss the state of the arts and creativity in schools.
He enjoyed a variety of performances alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber at the charity Children and the Arts event at London's Royal Albert Hall.
The Prince of Wales shared his grandmother's advice while appreciating the arts in a speech in which he warned more could be done to support the industry.
The charity Children and the Arts, founded by its patron Charles, hosted the event where the prince joined a round-table discussion with politicians, industry leaders, artists and teachers.
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch, comic Sir Lenny Henry, BBC director-general Tony Hall and former Tate director Nicholas Serota were some of the individuals attending the event.
Former BBC arts correspondent Rosie Millard, now chief executive of Children and the Arts, said: “Children and the Arts is wholly committed to the engagement of all children with art, regardless of circumstance.
“It is significant that such a large group of key thinkers and practitioners are joining together to discuss this issue, and I am confident that significant outcomes will arise from the event.”
Children and the Arts works with arts venues across the UK to reach children in communities which may be in danger of missing out on creative and cultural experiences.