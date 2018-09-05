Facebook hails progress made in addressing US elections meddling

A senior Facebook executive has told a US senate committee that the social media giant has made progress in addressing the issue of meddling by foreign interests in American elections.

However, the company’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg also said security efforts to combat such threats are never finished.

She told the senate intelligence committee that Facebook is “more determined” than any adversaries seeking to interfere in American democracy.

Ms Sandberg said Facebook is working with outside experts, law enforcement and government, but acknowledges that the social media giant does not always have the expertise to determine the source of such threats.