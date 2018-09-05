'She has made a profound difference to so many lives': Tributes paid to Rachael Bland as she dies at the age of 40

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Neil Connery

BBC news presenter Rachael Bland has died after being diagnosed with incurable cancer. It come days after the 40-year-old BBC newsreader revealed on social media that she had only days to live. Her family confirmed that she had died this morning shortly after 3am. A post on Bland’s official Twitter account said: “Our beautiful, courageous Rachael died peacefully this morning surrounded by her close family. “We are crushed but she would want me to thank everyone who took an interest in her story or sent messages of support. You’ll never know how much they meant to her. Steve and Freddie xxx.”

Her husband Steve told the BBC: “Rachael’s death has left a huge hole in our perfect little family that we’ll never be able to fill. “She was an incredibly talented broadcaster as well as a wonderful and much-loved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, wife and, most importantly to her, a mother to her precious little Freddie. “We all take such huge comfort and pride from the amazing and tireless work she has done since her diagnosis to reduce the stigma around cancer and prove that it is possible to live life to the fullest even when facing huge challenges on a daily basis. “At the end, even though her body was at its weakest, her voice was at its strongest and most powerful. “Rachael was and will always be an incredible inspiration to everyone she met. To us, she was perfect in every way and we will miss her more than words can say. “We just ask that everyone respects our family’s privacy as we try and come to terms with losing our beautiful girl.” There was a heartfelt tribute made to the broadcaster on the London Underground.

Dame Kelly Holmes paid tribute to Bland's work in raising cancer awareness.

Popstar Charlie Simpson called Bland a 'funny, gracious and strong' woman.

Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson called her an 'inspiration' to those in the face of cancer.

Bland was diagnosed with primary triple-negative breast cancer in November 2016 and had been documenting her journey on her blog Big C Little Me, which has the tag line “Putting the can in cancer”. Her podcast, You, Me and the Big C, reached number one in the UK podcast charts after Bland made her announcement earlier this week. In a tweet posted on Monday, the broadcaster wrote: “I’m told I’ve only got days. It’s very surreal.”

Presenters Rachael Bland, Deborah James and Lauren Mahon of the show 'You Me, and the Big C ' Credit: PA