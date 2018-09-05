Fuel prices ‘could reach five-and-a-half year high’

Fuel prices could reach a five-and-a-half year high as there is “no end in sight” to the rising cost of filling up, a motoring firm has claimed. The RAC warned that 2018 is “rapidly becoming a horrible year on the UK’s forecourts” and described the prospect of further increases as “inevitable”.

TRANSPORT Fuel Credit: PA Graphics

Government figures show the average cost of unleaded is £1.30 per litre, while diesel stands at £1.34 per litre. Fuel has not been this expensive since summer 2014. The price of oil – which is a key influence on the cost of fuel – was around 106 US dollars per barrel back then, and stands at almost 80 US dollars today. But the decline in the value of sterling over the same period – from 1.70 US dollars to 1.29 US dollars – means it is expensive for retailers to buy fuel on the wholesale market despite the low oil price.

