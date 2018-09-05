Government’s NI legacy consultation extended by three weeks

The Government’s consultation on addressing the legacy of past violence in Northern Ireland has been extended by three weeks.

Ms Bradley said: “The legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland is an enormously sensitive and emotive issue, and I want to make sure everyone’s voice is heard as we move forward.

“I have listened to those who want to take a little bit more time to consider their responses – particularly those individuals who have been most affected by the Troubles, including victims and survivors and former police officers and veterans – and I am happy to extend the deadline so that they can have their say.”

The UK Government launched the consultation, Addressing the Legacy of Northern Ireland’s Past, on May 11 to find the best way to meet the needs of victims and survivors and to help people address the impact of the Troubles.

It touched on areas like recovering more information, seeking justice and acknowledgement and helping Northern Ireland move towards long-term peace and stability.