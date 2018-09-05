Grenfell Tower fire avoidable due to warnings decades before, says union

It is a national scandal the Government did not act on warnings about dangerous cladding almost two decades before the “entirely avoidable” Grenfell Tower fire, the firefighters union said. Matt Wrack, the general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), said there had been a cross-party “complacency” about fire policy running through central government for a “long time”. The union boss said the FBU had warned a House of Commons select committee in 1999 that certain cladding systems posed a threat to life, after the Garnock Court fire in North Ayrshire, Scotland, where a man died. The union said cladding could act as a “vehicle for assisting uncontrolled fire spread” which “poses a threat to the life safety of the residents” above the fire.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Speaking in Parliament, he said: “Actually, that’s a prediction of what happened at Grenfell Tower. We didn’t expect it to happen on that scale, but we did warn of the possibility of that happening. “And I think the scandal that lies behind it is nobody has actually acted on that warning that was given after that fire in 1999.” Mr Wrack was speaking at the launch of the FBU’s report, Background to an Atrocity, which gives its view of where official policy has gone wrong and how Labour and Conservative governments “failed to listen”. He was joined by shadow home secretary Diane Abbott and Emma Dent Coad, the Labour MP representing the constituency containing Grenfell Tower.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He went on: “We want to see real change as a result of this. “This phrase about ‘lessons learned…’ about the failures to take account of previous lessons – it’s all very well making nice speeches or comments about learning the lessons, the point is many of the lessons were already known, the question was that they were not being applied. “This to me is, or certainly should be, a national scandal and we can’t afford for it to be brushed under the carpet… to avoid the difficult questions being answered.” Some 72 people died as a result of the fire in June last year.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.