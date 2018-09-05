Iranian currency crash sparks rising fears on streets of Tehran

Iran’s rial has fallen to a record low as worried residents of Tehran queued up outside beleaguered money changers.

The currency has seen a staggering 140% drop in value since America pulled out of a landmark nuclear deal only four months ago.

Those who went to work at the start of the Iranian week on Saturday saw their money shed a quarter of its value by the time they left the office on Wednesday.

Signs of the currency chaos can be seen everywhere in Tehran, where travel agents offer holiday prices only in hard currency and nappies have disappeared from store shelves – something acknowledged by the supreme leader.

Many exchange shops in Tehran simply turned off their electronic signs showing the current rate for the US dollar, while some Iranians who want hard currency sought out informal money traders on street corners.

Exchange shops that remained open offered 150,000 rials to the US dollar.

Iran’s economy has faced troubled times in the past, whether from the shah overspending on military arms in the 1970s or the Western sanctions following the 1979 Islamic Revolution and US embassy takeover.

Drastic fluctuations in oil prices have also taken a toll.

This time, however, the currency has crashed along with hope many felt following the 2015 nuclear deal Iran struck with world powers, including the administration of then-US president Barack Obama.

Iran agreed to limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of some sanctions. The West had feared Iran would use its nuclear material to build atomic bombs, while Tehran has always insisted its activities are purely peaceful.

In May, despite the United Nations repeatedly acknowledging Iran had lived up to the terms of the deal, US president Donald Trump withdrew America from the accord.