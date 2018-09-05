- ITV Report
Full list of 54 Royal Bank of Scotland closures: Will your local branch be affected?
Royal Bank of Scotland is closing a further 54 branches.
The lender said the move was linked to not having sold its Williams & Glyn business resulting in branches in close proximity to each other.
The bank, still 62% owned by the taxpayer, said the closures are to reduce this overlap.
The latest round of closures will result in 258 job loses and comes after the company announced earlier this year that they were to close 162 branches.
Unions described the decision as a hammer blow to the disabled and elderly, but RBS said there had been a 30% drop in branch bank transactions as people increasingly used mobile banking.
Among those earmarked for closure are branches in Wolverhampton, Eastbourne and Bournemouth.
Here is a full list of the branches to be closed
- RBS London, Kensington High Street
- RBS Enfield
- RBS Watford
- RBS Kingston Upon Thames
- RBS London Notting Hill Gate
- RBS Eastbourne
- RBS Wolverhampton
- RBS Swansea
- RBS Belper
- RBS Cardiff Roath
- RBS Prestatyn
- RBS Basildon
- RBS Ipswich
- RBS Bournemouth
- RBS Congleton
- RBS Swallownest
- RBS Matlock
- RBS Ashbourne
- RBS Darlington
- RBS Chapel-en-le-Frith
- RBS Pemberton
- RBS Leigh
- RBS Manchester Droylsden
- RBS Bamber Bridge
- RBS Dronfield
- RBS Hindley
- RBS Radcliffe
- RBS Buxton High Street
- RBS Bolton Harwood
- RBS Poulton-le-Fylde
- RBS Altrincham
- RBS Formby
- RBS Sheffield Ecclesfield
- RBS Romiley
- RBS Shaw
- RBS South Elmsall
- RBS Fleetwood
- RBS Atherton
- RBS Marple
- RBS Hazel Grove
- RBS Prescot
- RBS Standish
- RBS Partington
- RBS Burscough Bridge
- RBS Kirkham
- RBS Ramsbottom
- RBS Hathersage
- RBS Parbold
- RBS Adlington
- RBS Maghull
- RBS Croston
- RBS Disley
- RBS Prestbury
- RBS Blackpool Talbot Square