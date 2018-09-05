Full list of 54 Royal Bank of Scotland closures: Will your local branch be affected?

Royal Bank of Scotland is closing a further 54 branches.

The lender said the move was linked to not having sold its Williams & Glyn business resulting in branches in close proximity to each other.

The bank, still 62% owned by the taxpayer, said the closures are to reduce this overlap.

The latest round of closures will result in 258 job loses and comes after the company announced earlier this year that they were to close 162 branches.

Unions described the decision as a hammer blow to the disabled and elderly, but RBS said there had been a 30% drop in branch bank transactions as people increasingly used mobile banking.

Among those earmarked for closure are branches in Wolverhampton, Eastbourne and Bournemouth.