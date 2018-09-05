- ITV Report
Kim Kardashian at White House for meeting on criminal justice reform
Reality television star Kim Kardashian is at the White House for a meeting with US president Donald Trump on criminal justice reform.
A White House official spoke after TMZ reported on Kardashian’s visit to the White House.
She last visited the White House three months ago to push for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson.
One week later, Mr Trump granted the 63-year-old clemency, freeing her from prison after more than two decades in jail on drug charges.