LeBron James says he stands with Nike in Colin Kaepernick reference

Basketball star LeBron James has said he stands with Nike in a clear reference to the company’s controversial Colin Kaepernick advertising campaign. The Los Angeles Lakers player made the remarks as he received an award for both his style and his philanthropy from Harlem’s Fashion Row. The US fashion collective partnered with Nike for the New York event, which is both a fashion show and an awards ceremony focusing on diversity.

The NBA star spoke out in support of Nike following its recent advertising row Credit: AP

NBA star James said he stood “for anybody who believes in change”, and added: “I stand with Nike, all day, every day.” Kaepernick, the former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers NFL team, unveiled his first ad of Nike’s new campaign on Monday. Its slogan reads: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.” The new endorsement deal has sparked vigorous debate, with some fans expressing displeasure over the sportswear giant’s support of a player known for starting a wave of protests among NFL players against police brutality, racial inequality and other social issues. Some angry fans even took to social media, showing how they had burned or cut out the brand’s signature swoosh logo on their clothing and footwear.

The basketball star also paid tribute to his family Credit: AP

However, Kaepernick and his Nike endorsement, which marks the 30th anniversary of the brand’s famous Just Do It campaign, received plenty of support from the fashion world in attendance in New York. Bethann Hardison, an activist for diversity in fashion and a former supermodel who was also honoured by Harlem’s Row, said she was happy with Nike’s move. She said: “It’s such a divided situation in our world right now. “But I’m such a huge, huge, wholehearted supporter of Colin that I’m very proud that someone understands what he’s done and (is giving) him some kudos.” The evening culminated in the reveal of the latest LeBron James Nike basketball shoe: a women’s trainer designed by three female African-American designers and inspired by strong African-American women.

Colin Kaepernick refused to stand for the US national anthem in protest over police brutality and other issues Credit: AP