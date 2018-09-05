Men jailed for abducting and attacking teenager

Two men have been jailed for abducting and assaulting a teenage boy as he walked home from a shop.

Anthony Wright and Christopher Rennie forced the 14-year-old victim into a flat in Renfrew in January and subjected him to a “terrifying and sustained assault”, police said.

The victim managed to escape when he was taken to his home and ordered to steal money from his mother.

On Wednesday, Police Scotland said Wright, 23, was sentenced to seven years in prison and Rennie, 27, was jailed for six years and nine months at the High Court in Glasgow having been convicted of abduction, assault and robbery last month.

Both men will be supervised for two years after they are released from prison.