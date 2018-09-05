Met chief: Extending spit guard use could mean more police get ‘a good kicking’

Using spit guards on the streets could make police officers more likely to get “a good kicking”, Scotland Yard boss Cressida Dick has said. The mesh hoods are used in Metropolitan Police custody suites around three times per week, but are not issued to Met officers on the beat, unlike those with British Transport Police on patrol in London. At a hearing of the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee on Wednesday, Ms Dick said deciding to use a guard in a custody suite, where several officers and supervisors are present, is different to out on the beat.

Cressida Dick Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

She said: “There are several officers present in custody at any one time. There’s always custody officers, plural, and there’s always supervisors, plural, and there’s always dedicated detention officers, plural. “The environment in which the decision is being made – this person has spat or bitten and is in such a state they are likely to do this again and pose a threat to us – is a decision which is made in the relatively calm environment of the custody office with several people around.” Referring to videos that have circulated online of officers struggling to arrest suspects, she went on: “Those of you who have real concerns about the guard would say that when you put it on somebody’s head it is potentially highly frightening and makes somebody feel very claustrophobic. “It does create, in those who are looking at it being applied, a sense that this is an oppressive thing to do. “When you look at some of those violent videos that you have seen, if you imagine the officer struggling also to put the spit guard on the head while trying to restrain somebody, it would be probably impossible and more likely to get them a good kicking.”

