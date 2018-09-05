Newcastle United fans face court following damage at the Stadium of Light

Newcastle United fans who ripped up seats during an under-23 match at the home of their arch rivals Sunderland will be taken to court and face being banned from matches, police said.

Vandals broke seats at the Stadium of Light during the Premier League International Cup match in March, a competition for second string players.

Around 300 Newcastle United fans attended the first reserve team game between the two sides in four years, with the Magpies winning 11-10 on penalties.