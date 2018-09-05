Off-duty police officer stabbed in attempted car-jacking

An off-duty police officer has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in an attempted car-jacking in Birmingham. Officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Moreton Avenue, Great Barr, shortly after 1.30pm on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said. The off-duty police officer, who is in his twenties, was walking down the road when he was approached by the attacker. The force said the suspect demanded the keys to the victim’s car before stabbing him in the chest.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Moreton Avenue Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing but he was taken to hospital by an air ambulance crew. The offender made off from the scene in a dark blue Ford Fiesta, police said. Witness Sandy Dhanda described how she saw the attacker, who appeared to be holding a white object, make a stabbing motion towards the car driver after chasing him. The shop worker told reporters: “I heard a car screech, reverse and then come over to the middle of the road. “A young guy with a scarf over his face ran over shouting ‘give me the car key’.

