Pakistan PM ‘optimistic’ after brief talks with Pompeo

Pakistan’s newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan is “optimistic” about resetting the relationship with Washington after the US suspended aid over the country’s alleged failure to combat militants. “You know I’m a born optimist,” said Mr Khan, a former star cricket player who was sworn in last month. “A sportsman always is an optimist. He steps on the field and he thinks he’s going to win.” He met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Islamabad on Wednesday, who spent just four hours in Pakistan in what was his first visit to the country. At the airport before leaving for neighbouring India, Mr Khan said he was “hopeful” a foundation had been laid to move forward. “We’ve still got a long way to go, lots more discussion to be had,” he said. “It’s time for us to begin to deliver on our joint commitment. “We’ve had lots of times where we’ve talked and made agreements, but we haven’t been able to actually execute those.”

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also in the talks Credit: B.K. Bangash/AP

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the powerful Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa were also in the talks. Mr Pompeo said: “We talked about their new government, the opportunity to reset the relationship between our two countries across a broad spectrum, economic, business, commercial.” He added they also discussed “the work that we all know that we need to do to try to develop a peaceful resolution in Afghanistan that benefits certainly Afghanistan, but also the United States and Pakistan.” “I’m hopeful that the foundation that we laid today will set the conditions for continued success as we start to move forward,” he said on the tarmac before leaving. The US last weekend cancelled a 300 million dollar Coalition Support Fund payment to Pakistan after long complaining it was not doing enough to combat the Taliban and other militants who attack Afghan and US forces across the porous border. Pakistan has rejected those allegations, saying it has played a key role in the US-led campaign against extremists that began after the 9/11 attacks. After Mr Pompeo’s departure, the US Embassy in Islamabad said in a statement: “In all of his meetings, Secretary Pompeo emphasised the important role Pakistan could play in bringing about a negotiated peace in Afghanistan, and conveyed the need for Pakistan to take sustained and decisive measures against terrorists and militants threatening regional peace and stability.”

Zalmay Khalilzad appointed the new US special adviser on Afghan reconciliation Credit: Rafiq Maqbool/AP